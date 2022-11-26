Michigan Fans Furious With Jim Harbaugh's Clock Management

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan's offense had the ball at its own 33-yard line with roughly one minute remaining in the first half. Instead of putting points on the board before halftime, Jim Harbaugh's squad completely mismanaged the clock.

With the ball at Michigan's 46-yard line, Harbaugh allowed roughly 30 seconds to run off the clock before the offense ran its next play.

To make matters worse, Michigan had back-to-back false start penalties before even taking the snap on third down.

After failing to convert on third down, Michigan punted the ball back to Ohio State.

Countless fans ran over to Twitter to call out Harbaugh for his poor clock management.

"Harbaugh teams are always so bad with clock management," one fan said.

"Harbaugh shouldn’t be mad at the refs for not flagging a perfectly legal tackle," a second fan tweeted. "He should be mad at himself for piss poor clock management."

"Harbaugh is putting on a masterclass in clock mismanagement right now," another fan wrote.

Ohio State leads 20-17 over Michigan at halftime.

Cornelius Johnson has been the star of the first half, hauling in four passes from J.J. McCarthy for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

The second half of "The Game" will resume on FOX.