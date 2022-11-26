Michigan Fans Furious With Missed False Start Call

ANN ARBOR, MI - AUGUST 30: Fans of the Michigan Wolverines watch the action during the game against the Utah Utes on August 30, 2008 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for Michigan fans to lose their patience with the officiating crew for this Saturday's game against Ohio State.

On the opening possession of the game, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 19-yard completion on third down.

Although it was a pretty connection between Stroud and Harrison, that play should've been negated by a false start on the offensive line.

However, the refs missed this blatant false start. As you'd expect, fans are furious about this no-call.

"Massive false start on 3rd down but whatever," a Michigan fan tweeted.

"The most obvious false start on not one but two players wasn’t called," one fan said. "An early ref show. College refs are just so bad."

Another fan wrote, "Literally a false start before the Harrison catch?"

Five players later, Stroud threw a touchdown pass to Emeka Egbuka to give the Buckeyes an early 7-0 lead.

Michigan will need an elite performance from J.J. McCarthy if it wants to keep up with Ohio State this afternoon.