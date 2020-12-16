Michigan Fans Loving Comment From 5-Star QB JJ McCarthy

Multiple recruits decided on Wednesday they would no longer be committed to the Michigan Wolverines. Five-star quarterback JJ McCarthy, however, stayed true to his original decision.

McCarthy is the No. 22 overall recruit and No. 2 pro-style quarterback from the 2021 cycle, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He ultimately chose Michigan over LSU, Miami, Ohio State and several other Power Five programs.

During an appearance on the Big Ten Network this afternoon, McCarthy discussed how he’s become the leader of the 2021 recruiting class for the Wolverines.

“I’m committed to this university for a lot more reasons than just the game of football,” McCarthy said, via 247Sports. “The role I was kind of stepping into was being a leader of this class and being able to keep our guys together, keep our guys committed.”

In addition to talking about his role as a leader, McCarthy addressed the chemistry that Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class is starting to build.

Here’s what McCarthy had to say:

“We stay in touch all the time and it’s an awesome family feel that we’ve got going on so far. It’s like this team chemistry is already booming already.”

This hasn’t been an easy day for the Wolverines, but McCarthy’s comments should keep fans in Ann Arbor feeling optimistic about the program’s future.

Michigan still has its quarterback of the future on board. Now the focus shifts to Jim Harbaugh, who might consider a return to the NFL.