We’ve heard plenty of praise for Michigan football’s starting quarterback Joe Milton this off-season. Wolverines receiver Ronnie Bell echoed that praise on Thursday.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh named Milton the starting quarterback, over Dylan McCaffrey, for the 2020 season. By all accounts, Milton has done nothing but impress his teammates and coaches. The Wolverines expect big things from the 6-foot-5, 230-pound pro-style quarterback this season.

One of Milton’s receivers, Ronnie Bell, delivered more praise for the Michigan quarterback on Thursday. Bell told reporters Milton’s “lights out right now.”

Of course, the Michigan starting quarterback is still just practicing. We can’t make a judgement call until he actually plays in a game. But by all accounts, the Wolverines are going to have a big year with Milton leading the offense.

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell said this is the best he has seen quarterback Joe Milton play, "he's lights out right now." — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) September 24, 2020

Joe Milton’s played in seven games the past two years for Michigan football. During that span, he’s thrown for 117 yards and a touchdown compared to two picks. He’s also carried the rock 12 times for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wolverines have struggled at the quarterback position these past few years. Talent has never been an issue. But consistency continues to be a problem. If Milton can stay away from turnovers and do damage both through the air and on the ground, the Wolverines are in business.

Milton and Michigan football begins the 2020 season on Oct. 24 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.