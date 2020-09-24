The Spun

Michigan Fans Loving WR’s Comment On QB Joe Milton

Michigan QB Joe Milton runs against Rutgers.PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 10: Joe Milton #3 of the Michigan Wolverines is flushed from the pocket against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the fourth quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan won 42-7. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

We’ve heard plenty of praise for Michigan football’s starting quarterback Joe Milton this off-season. Wolverines receiver Ronnie Bell echoed that praise on Thursday.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh named Milton the starting quarterback, over Dylan McCaffrey, for the 2020 season. By all accounts, Milton has done nothing but impress his teammates and coaches. The Wolverines expect big things from the 6-foot-5, 230-pound pro-style quarterback this season.

One of Milton’s receivers, Ronnie Bell, delivered more praise for the Michigan quarterback on Thursday. Bell told reporters Milton’s “lights out right now.”

Of course, the Michigan starting quarterback is still just practicing. We can’t make a judgement call until he actually plays in a game. But by all accounts, the Wolverines are going to have a big year with Milton leading the offense.

Joe Milton’s played in seven games the past two years for Michigan football. During that span, he’s thrown for 117 yards and a touchdown compared to two picks. He’s also carried the rock 12 times for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wolverines have struggled at the quarterback position these past few years. Talent has never been an issue. But consistency continues to be a problem. If Milton can stay away from turnovers and do damage both through the air and on the ground, the Wolverines are in business.

Milton and Michigan football begins the 2020 season on Oct. 24 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.