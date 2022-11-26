Michigan Fans Not Happy With Joel Klatt Today

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

FOX Sports game analyst Joel Klatt managed to draw some ire from Michigan fans in the final minute of the first half of "The Game" today.

Klatt was critical of Michigan's clock management, among other things, late in the second quarter. Some Wolverines supporters took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the commentator.

"I like Joel Klatt a lot, but those last few minutes were, uh, not his best," said The Wolverine Mag's Drew Hallett.

"@joelklatt OSU homer much???!!! Michigan didn’t want to take a risk with less than minute left in the half," one fan wrote.

"@joelklatt listen to your commentary last 30 seconds of the first half. You are clueless," another added.

"I think someone forgot to remind @joelklatt that Michigan's Heisman candidate running back and 5 star super backup are injured today, which kills their run game," a third fan commented. "He sounds like an OSU homer when he ignores that, which he's of course not."

"Joel Klatt saying Michigan should take a knee in that instance could [possibly] be the DUMBEST s--t ever said by a football commentator," a fourth mentioned.

Hey, if you're an announcer, you're probably bound to tick off at least one of the fan bases of the game you're calling at some point.

That was Michigan today for Klatt.