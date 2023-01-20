Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 29: Head Basketball Coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a play during the first half of a college basketball game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Crisler Arena on November 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games.

At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard.

Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their patience with Howard is running thin.

In fact, a decent portion of the fan base is ready for Michigan to move on from Howard.

"I like Juwan Howard but Michigan needs a basketball COACH," one fan said. "Offense sets are non-existent, everyone is lost on defense… I really don’t understand it. Not saying he can’t fix it, he can. But this team is so very frustrating to watch and attempt to cheer for."

"If he wasn’t before, Juwan Howard is most certainly on the hot seat after tonight," another fan wrote. "Incapable of coaching a team who plays their best game of the season to victory. It’s a mess in Ann Arbor."

"Juwan Howard is on the verge of winning under 20 games for the 3rd time in 4 years," a third fan tweeted. "John Beilein did that 3 times in 12 years at UM. The same number of 30+ win seasons."

Howard became the head coach of Michigan's basketball team in 2019. He currently owns a 71-40 record.

If Michigan can't turn things around soon, Howard could end up on the hot seat.

Michigan will host Minnesota this Sunday. The Wolverines cannot afford to lose that game, especially since they'll face the Purdue Boilermakers next Thursday.