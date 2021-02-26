Former Michigan LB Announces Transfer To Rival Program

It’s been a little over a week since Michigan football linebacker Adam Shibley entered the NCAA transfer portal. But he’s found a new school, and one that will put him on a collision course with the Wolverines in 2021.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shibley announced that he will be heading to South Bend, Indiana and joining Notre Dame. Shibley said that he plans to “follow in his brother’s footsteps” by getting his Master’s from their business school as well.

“I’m thrilled to follow in my brother’s footsteps and pursue a Master’s degree in the Mendoza College Of Business, while realizing my lifelong dream of playing for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish next year!” Shibley wrote. “AMDG”

Shibley was a walk-on at Michigan and didn’t see significant playing time until his junior year in 2019. But he really caught on in 2020, recording 23 tackles and three tackles for loss in 174 snaps.

Adam Shibley’s departure is a bit of a troubling one for Michigan given their recent losses at the linebacker position. Fellow linebacker Ben VanSumeren announced several days ago that he’s headed to Michigan State.

Both Shibley and VanSumeren would have offered experience and depth for new Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

The Wolverines went 2-4 in 2020 thanks to a woeful defense. If they plan to get back on track in 2021 and beyond, they need to get back to the defensive dominance they had just a few years ago.

Will Michigan football miss Adam Shibley?

