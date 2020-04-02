Michigan Football Adds 5th Commitment To 2021 Class

Like many schools, Michigan’s recruiting efforts this spring are being stymied by lockdowns and social distancing. But Jim Harbaugh and his staff were able to get at least one more big addition to the 2021 recruiting class.

On Thursday, four-star tight end Louis Hansen announced that he is giving his commitment to Michigan. Hansen had been tipped to join the Wolverines for a while, with Michigan sending tight ends coach Sherrone Moore to recruit him.

247Sports rates Hansen as the No. 187 overall prospect in the country. He is the No. 8 tight end in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Massachusetts.

As a junior at St. Sebastian’s, Hansen caught 39 passes for 548 yards.

His 247Sports scouting report draws a pro comparison to New York Jets star tight end Chris Herndon. A rock-solid comparison for any tight end who eyes an NFL career.

“Excellent frame with length. Plays receiver and lines up wide and in slot. Great body type for tight end. Will be able to carry 240 pounds easily. Tracks ball and high points it. Uses length and size well. Sets up routes well. Is quick in and out of breaks. Will have to learn how to be inline tight end. Needs to sink hips when he blocks. Adding upper body strength is a must. Has to get off line of scrimmage more quickly at snap. Multi-year starter at Top 20 program. Day 3 NFL draft potential.”

As for Michigan, the addition of Hansen boosts their national recruiting rank to No. 17. In the Big Ten, they now rank No. 6, per 247Sports.

The 2021 recruiting class is likely going to take a slower time to develop. But so far, it looks like Harbaugh and the Wolverines have a real good one in progress.