Michigan Football Adds Another Big Commitment To 2022 Class

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on the bench.ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines aren’t wasting time when it comes to loading up on 2022 commits. On Wednesday, the program landed a commitment from a four-star wideout.

Tay’shawn Trent, a four-star recruit from East Detroit, announced today that he’ll play college football for the Wolverines. He’s currently the No. 281 overall recruit and No. 40 wideout from his class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Kentucky and Michigan State were high on Trent’s list, but he ultimately chose to take his talents to Michigan. This now gives Harbaugh a total of seven recruits for the 2022 cycle, which ranks ninth in the nation.

Harbaugh has to be intrigued by Trent’s 6-foot-4 frame, as he could end up developing into a lethal red-zone weapon for the Wolverines.

Michigan insider Sam Webb had an interesting player comparison for Trent.

“This is like Nico Collins big when you talk about Tay’shawn Trent,” Webb said, via 247Sports. “And I don’t think that’s a poor comparison when you consider the thing that I always liked most about Nico was he was a 6-3/6-4 a guy who you talk about his explosion out in and out of breaks and how fluid he was at that size. Big fellas tend to lumber or be gangly. You want a big guy that can move like he 6-1 and I feel like with Tay’shawn Trent, you get a guy like that.”

Collins proved to be a consistent playmaker for Michigan during his time with the program. Only time will tell if Trent does the same.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.