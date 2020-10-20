Michigan Football Announces 7 Team Captains For This Season

Michigan football has announced its team captains. Seven Wolverines will represent the program when they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers this Saturday.

The Big Ten season is finally here. Just a month ago, it seemed improbable the conference would play football at all. But Big Ten leaders found a way to squeeze in a season ahead of the College Football Playoff. That season will begin this Saturday.

It’s a big year in Ann Arbor as Jim Harbaugh hopes to finally win the conference and upend the Ohio State Buckeyes. But for now, all eyes are on the Buckeyes as Ohio State football appears well equipped for a national championship run.

But that isn’t to say Michigan football doesn’t have the talent to take down the Buckeyes. Harbaugh’s selected seven team captains ahead of the Wolverines’ season opener this Saturday. Six of the captains are seniors while the other is a junior.

“The seniors are, in alphabetical order, tight end Nick Eubanks, defensive tackle Carlo Kemp, fullback Ben Mason, defensive end Kwity Paye, linebacker Josh Ross and center Andrew Vastardis,” writes Teddy Rydquist of Saturday Tradition. “Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will be the lone non-senior captain. Kemp, who also served in this role in 2019, is the only multi-time captain.”

Michigan football certainly has experience to boast heading into the 2020 season. But will that experience be enough to win the Big Ten?

We’ll found out what we need to know about the Wolverines this upcoming weekend.

Michigan football takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.