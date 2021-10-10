Nebraska and Michigan football are locked in a tight one in Lincoln. Running back Blake Corum isn’t making any friends on the road trip.

Corum has 86 yards and a score on just 11 carries, along with five receptions for 37 yards. With around 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, he broke a 29-yard touchdown run to put the Wolverines up 26-22 in the game.

After the score, facing the Nebraska fans in back of the end zone, he broke out a very appropriate celebration: he started pretending to eat corn on the cob. Just all sorts of disrespect for the Cornhusker faithful.

This is a man looking to get serious boos from one of the most passionate fan bases in the sport. Look at the smirk at the end of this gif.

I believe Blake Corum just taunted Nebraska fans after that TD by pretending to eat corn on the cob? — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 10, 2021

Corum’s had a nice night, but Michigan football has its hands full against a quietly improving Nebraska squad. Adrian Martinez went down the field in eight plays in response, capping the drive with a five-yard touchdown run of his own to put his Huskers back up 29-26. Nebraska is looking to get back over .500 at 4-3 after a rough start to the year, and hand the No. 9 Wolverines their first loss in the process.

Martinez has 259 yards and three touchdowns through the air, along with 35 rushing yards and a score. He’s also thrown one interception, but he’s outplayed Cade McNamara so far tonight.

As of this writing, Michigan has the ball deep in Nebraska territory with just over three minutes remaining on the clock. Tonight’s game is on ABC.

[Tony Gerdeman]