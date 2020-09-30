The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Michigan Defensive Coordinator Responds To Ryan Day’s Rumored Comment

Michigan football defensive coordinator Don Brown flexes.EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 29: Defensive Coordinator Don Brown reacts to a Michigan Wolverines goal line stance during the third quarter of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 29, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan defeated Michigan State 32-23. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Even before the Big Ten football season was canceled and then uncanceled, the heat was never turned down on the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan game. Per reports, Ryan Day and Jim Harbaugh got into a “heated” exchange on an offseason conference call.

Normally, coaches between schools like this, even archrivals, keep things pretty respectful. That wasn’t the case during the call back in August, per reports.

Per 247Sports, Harbaugh accused Ohio State of hosting workouts that went against Big Ten rules at the time, interrupting Day in the process. He also cited a specific photo of position coach Al Washington working with Buckeyes linebackers before the date in which that was allowed.

“How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?” Day reportedly responded. 247’s report denies it, but it is rumored that Day threatened to “hang 100 points” on Michigan this season. Even with conflicting reports, it remains a talking point. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown was asked about it today.

“We’re running plays, we’re seeing concepts, and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Brown said, via Maize n Brew. “I’m just keeping my mouth shut and go to work every day, that’s what I do. And that’s what I’m going to do.”

Don Brown is considered one of the best defensive coaches in the country going back to his time at Boston College. He’s been on staff in Ann Arbor at Michigan since 2016, leading consistently strong defensive units.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to stop the Buckeyes. In four years as Michigan football DC, opposing teams have averaged just 18.25 points against the Wolverines per game. Ohio State has averaged 44.75 in that span.

This year’s edition of The Game is scheduled to be played on December 12, the final regular season game in this delayed and shortened Big Ten season for both teams.

[Maize n Brew]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.