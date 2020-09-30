Michigan Defensive Coordinator Responds To Ryan Day’s Rumored Comment

Even before the Big Ten football season was canceled and then uncanceled, the heat was never turned down on the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan game. Per reports, Ryan Day and Jim Harbaugh got into a “heated” exchange on an offseason conference call.

Normally, coaches between schools like this, even archrivals, keep things pretty respectful. That wasn’t the case during the call back in August, per reports.

Per 247Sports, Harbaugh accused Ohio State of hosting workouts that went against Big Ten rules at the time, interrupting Day in the process. He also cited a specific photo of position coach Al Washington working with Buckeyes linebackers before the date in which that was allowed.

“How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?” Day reportedly responded. 247’s report denies it, but it is rumored that Day threatened to “hang 100 points” on Michigan this season. Even with conflicting reports, it remains a talking point. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown was asked about it today.

Michigan DC Don Brown on Ohio State HC Ryan Day allegedly saying he wants a season so he can "hang 100" on Michigan. "We get ready to play against them every day. … We got a lot of work to do. I'm keeping my mouth shut and going to work every day." — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) September 30, 2020

“We’re running plays, we’re seeing concepts, and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Brown said, via Maize n Brew. “I’m just keeping my mouth shut and go to work every day, that’s what I do. And that’s what I’m going to do.”

Don Brown is considered one of the best defensive coaches in the country going back to his time at Boston College. He’s been on staff in Ann Arbor at Michigan since 2016, leading consistently strong defensive units.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to stop the Buckeyes. In four years as Michigan football DC, opposing teams have averaged just 18.25 points against the Wolverines per game. Ohio State has averaged 44.75 in that span.

This year’s edition of The Game is scheduled to be played on December 12, the final regular season game in this delayed and shortened Big Ten season for both teams.

