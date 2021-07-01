Ed Warinner is the new offensive line coach at FAU after three seasons with Michigan football. Now, his son is also leaving the Wolverines.

Edward Warinner began his career at Michigan State football. He played two season in East Lansing, playing in seven games for the Spartans. He recorded three tackles during the 2019 season.

Ahead of last season, the younger Warinner transferred to his father’s program at Michigan. The linebacker played in three games on special teams for UM. Now, he’ll be looking for a third college football program.

Edward Warinner used his redshirt in 2018. However, thanks to the NCAA’s waiver for all fall athletes, he’ll have three years left to play wherever he winds up after leaving Michigan football.

2018 3-star LB Ed Warinner, who signed with Michigan State before transferring to Michigan, has entered the portal as a grad transfer; played in 3 games on special teams in 2020 for the Wolverines @rivalsmike @CSayf23 https://t.co/iuqtoAFq4j — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) July 1, 2021

The former three-star recruit was the No. 1,252 recruit in the 2018 class, per 247Sports. The site ranked him No. 51 among inside linebackers in his class, and No. 48 in the state of Ohio.

As a recruit, he had offers from Cincinnati, Rutgers, Toledo, UCF, and West Virginia among others, but ultimately went with Michigan State.

It is unclear whether he’ll look to follow his father once again, and transfer to FAU. The Owls are entering their second season under former Oregon and Florida State head coach Willie Taggart, who took over the program after Lane Kiffin’s departure. He went 5-4 in year one, with a 4-2 finish in Conference USA.