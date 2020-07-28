Michigan Football Getting Mocked For ‘Missed Tackles’ Tweet

One thing Michigan football has done well under Jim Harbaugh is tackle the opposing team. The numbers back this up.

This afternoon, the official Michigan football Twitter account posted a stat saying that the Wolverines have had the fewest missed tackles in the country in each of the last four seasons. Surely, this is something to be proud of if you’re a member of the Michigan defense.

However, the graphic didn’t quite go over as hoped among the fan base. Many of the responses were similar: focus on beating Ohio State, something Michigan hasn’t done since 2011.

Harbaugh is 0-5 against the Buckeyes, with 19 points being the average margin of defeat. Over the last two seasons, the Wolverines have surrendered 118 points to Ohio State, with the defense getting gashed in both games.

The reaction to this graphic is a prime example of the conundrum facing Harbaugh right now. No matter how solidly his program has performed, no matter how well he has recruited, it doesn’t matter if he can’t beat the Buckeyes.

Assuming we have a 2020 college football season, Michigan football will once again be ranked and considered at least a borderline contender in the Big Ten. However, Ohio State is still the runaway favorite in the Big Ten East, and Penn State is right behind them, with the Wolverines a seemingly distant third.

Michigan badly needs to find a way to beat its arch rival, and quickly.