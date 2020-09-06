Jim Harbaugh Says Michigan Football Could Be Ready To Play In 2 Weeks

Jim Harbaugh really wants to have Michigan football happen this fall. As of now, that seems unlikely, but he’s holding out hope.

Parents of Michigan football players held a protest today, calling for the Big Ten to reverse its decision to push the season to the spring semester. The league is currently exploring options as early as Thanksgiving week, though it still sounds like January might be the most realistic start date.

If by some “miracle,” in the words of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta, the Big Ten could start up sooner, Harbaugh says his team would be ready. During the parent protest today, he said had a pretty bold claim about his team’s preparation.

“Everyone has been ‘We want to play as soon as we possibly can,'” a masked Jim Harbaugh told Michigan reporter Angelique Chengelis. “And we’re ready to play. We could be ready to play a game in two weeks.”

Jim Harbaugh says they could be ready to play in two weeks pic.twitter.com/TzKZv9K8ze — angelique (@chengelis) September 5, 2020

“Just get the pads on. Our guys have trained without a pause since June 15,” Harbaugh said. “So that’s our position. We’re ready to play as soon as we can possibly play.”

The Big Ten may not be set to play this fall, at least as of now, but the teams are being allowed to practice on a limited basis. It stands to reason that they could gear up for a season in a few weeks, if something changes for the conference’s leadership.

The Pac-12 made big news this week, with the announcement of new daily rapid testing, which could unlock the kind of safe environment that school presidents are looking for this year. So far, we haven’t heard anything on that front from the Big Ten, but if it follows suit, maybe, just maybe, we’ll get some football in Michigan and the rest of the league this year.

