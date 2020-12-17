Michigan Fans Loving Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On J.J. McCarthy

On Wednesday, five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy signed his letter of intent to play for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football next year.

The news is huge for the Wolverines, who have struggled to find a bona fide star quarterback during Harbaugh’s entire run at his alma mater. While Shea Patterson had some good moments after transferring in from Ole Miss, he never really reached the heights in the offense that many expected after an impressive start to his career in Oxford.

This year, Joe Milton completed just 56.7-percent of his throws, tossing for 1,076 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. Cade McNamara was more accurate (60.6-percent), and had five touchdowns without an interception, but was less efficient than Milton, at just six yards per attempt to 7.6 for Milton.

If McCarthy lives up to the billing, he may be able to start from day one. 247Sports has him ranked at No. 22 overall in the class, and No. 2 among pro-style quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh isn’t shy about just how good he thinks his new young quarterback is.

“He’s a playmaker,” Harbaugh said on a Michigan Athletics podcast after yesterday’s signing, per MLive.com. “He’s a very exciting player. A competitor.

“The first thing that I really liked about him — his sophomore year, he played in the state championship game and had a broken bone in his left hand. Hockey player, (too). (I thought), ‘Here’s a tough kid.’”

Harbaugh said that J.J. McCarthy has that “it” factor that great quarterbacks have, that allow them to command a huddle.

“You know when you step into a huddle how important that is, for the quarterback to have that. The confidence, the energy, and also a guy who makes a lot of really good decisions and plays really good.” […] “(He) makes plays when here’s not a play to be made,” Harbaugh said. “Sometimes it looks like he has eyes in the back of his head. Makes that sharp, crisp throw. Finds the open guy. Moves the chains. Gets the team into the end zone. Has the ability to rally people. Just has it.

McCarthy has embraced being a leader of this recruiting class, even amid a tough season for Michigan, saying that he was proud that he was “able to keep our guys together, keep our guys committed” during an interview on Wednesday.

If he can have a similar impact on the field, it may rewrite the immediate future for Michigan football.

[MLive.com]