Michigan Football Loses Commitment From Top Wide Receiver

The hits just keep coming for the Michigan Wolverines. On Thursday, the program received unfortunate news from four-star recruit Xavier Worthy.

Worthy, a four-star wideout from California, has just announced that he’s reopening his recruitment.

“Since graduating HS, I looked forward to starting my college football career at the University of Michigan, however, due to circumstances beyond my control, things did not go as planned – and I have submitted a NLI release request,” Worthy wrote.

Even though Worthy did say that he appreciates Michigan’s coaching staff, the final line from his statement made it seem like he’s not coming back to Ann Arbor.

“At this time I’m reopening my recruitment, in search of a new home to begin my college football career.”

This announcement from Worthy isn’t considered a stunner due to recent events at Michigan.

Earlier this week, former Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson transferred to Washington. Why does that matter? Well, it turns out Jackson and Worthy are close friends.

When you consider the fact that Jackson played a role in Worthy’s recruiting process, it’s not surprising to see him reopen his recruitment shortly after his friend left program.

All that being said, Worthy’s departure from Michigan is a tough pill to swallow for Jim Harbaugh and his staff.

Worthy is the No. 99 overall recruit and No. 13 wide receiver from the 2021 class, per 247Sports. He should have plenty of suitors now that he’s back on the market.