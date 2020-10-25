Michigan vs. Minnesota Has A Roller Coaster Start Tonight

After an exciting opening day of Big Ten football, fans around the country prepared for a thriller in the primetime matchup.

The start of the game between No. 18 Michigan and No. 21 Minnesota did not disappoint.

Michigan’s first drive of the season started with a 24-yard gain by freshman running back Blake Corum. The Wolverines quickly relinquished the rush, as officials flagged tight end Ben Mason for unsportsmanlike conduct and quarterback Joe Milton threw for a seven-yard loss.

Minnesota subsequently blocked Michigan’s punt attempt.

Minnesota wasted no time in getting on the board. After just two plays and 42 seconds, quarterback Tanner Morgan connected with Ko Kieft to put the Golden Gophers ahead, 7-0.

But Michigan wasn’t ready to get off the rollercoaster just yet. Zach Charbonnet took a handoff 70 yards to the endzone to tie the game up at seven.

Michigan followed up the rushing touchdown with a strip six as Michael Barrett laid a hit on Morgan while Donovan Jeter scooped up the ball and scored.

Despite the slow start, Jim Harbaugh has to be pleased with his team’s ability to bounce back when down.

After a crazy start to the game, fans can’t wait to see what’s sure to be an even wilder finish.

