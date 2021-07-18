Michigan Football Players Will Be First To Make Money Off Of Jersey Sales

Countless collegiate athletes have already capitalized on the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness (NIL) rules released earlier this month, signing sponsorship and endorsement deals with outside businesses. But now, one team of players has tapped into an even more exciting market. The Michigan football team will be the first squad to cash in on jersey sales.

After the team struck a deal with The M Den, an officially licensed retailer for the University of Michigan, fans can now order customized jerseys with names and numbers of their favorite Wolverine players.

The M Den shared the news on their Twitter account Friday afternoon.

According to reports from sports business reporter Darren Rovell, 50 of Michigan’s football players from this year’s roster have signed deals with the store, making their name and number available for purchase.

For first time ever, get a customized officially licensed @UMichFootball jersey with the name and number of current student-athletes! SHOP NOW▶️ https://t.co/krrZOexK5W #GoBlue | #MDen pic.twitter.com/eAHHQohFjX — The M Den (@TheMDen) July 16, 2021

Jerseys with ironed names and numbers will cost $120 and sewn on will cost $180. M Den owner Scott Hirth didn’t disclose the exact percentage of sales that will go to the Michigan football student athletes, but he did reveal that it would be more than $10 per sale.

“We wanted to do the best that we could for these players,” Hirth said, per Rovell. “Yes, we are a for profit business, but we are partners with the school.”

[Action Network]