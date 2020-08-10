Michigan Football Program Is Sending A Clear Message On Twitter

By all accounts, the Big Ten is on the verge of postponing or canceling the college football season. Meanwhile, Michigan football is making it clear they want to play.

Earlier today, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh released a letter arguing for playing the season. Harbaugh wrote that “we respect the challenge that the virus has presented, however we will not cower from it.”

This afternoon, the official Michigan football Twitter account has been sharing a clear message as well. The Wolverines want to play.

Below are some of the tweets the account has retweeted, all from players or coaches advocating for a season.

Coach Harbaugh and the staff have implemented the best possible protocols in order for us to stay healthy. The results support my claim. The athletes deserve a voice in this life-changing decision regarding the season. #WEWANTTOPLAY — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) August 10, 2020

Coach has developed the best protocol with our team, staff and football family. Since we have been back his only mission was to keep players safe. True players coach!! #WeWanttoCoach #WeWanttoPlay #GoBlue 🔵〽️ https://t.co/esM9yrdNeL — Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) August 10, 2020

#WEWANTTOCOACH

Our medical protocol is the standard. The environment we provide is the safest environment physically, mentally, and emotionally for our players! We don’t just coach, We sacrifice, We raise, We protect, and We serve for these young men opportunities of their life! https://t.co/RabBhYJfO8 — Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) August 10, 2020

More than likely, this is all a last-ditch effort that will be for naught. The Big Ten is reportedly set to announce a decision tomorrow, with every indication being that the league plans on bagging the season.

At the very least, the Michigan football program got the chance to let its voice be heard before anything was finalized.

A small consolation prize indeed.