Michigan Football Program Is Sending A Clear Message On Twitter

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh leads the team onto the field.ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh leads the team onto the field while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 41-8. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By all accounts, the Big Ten is on the verge of postponing or canceling the college football season. Meanwhile, Michigan football is making it clear they want to play.

Earlier today, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh released a letter arguing for playing the season. Harbaugh wrote that “we respect the challenge that the virus has presented, however we will not cower from it.”

This afternoon, the official Michigan football Twitter account has been sharing a clear message as well. The Wolverines want to play.

Below are some of the tweets the account has retweeted, all from players or coaches advocating for a season.

More than likely, this is all a last-ditch effort that will be for naught. The Big Ten is reportedly set to announce a decision tomorrow, with every indication being that the league plans on bagging the season.

At the very least, the Michigan football program got the chance to let its voice be heard before anything was finalized.

A small consolation prize indeed.


