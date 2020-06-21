4-Star DE Quintin Somerville Announces Michigan Commitment

Michigan football added another piece to an impressive 2020 recruiting class tonight. Quintin Somerville, a four-star defensive end out of Arizona, announced his pledge today.

Somerville had plenty of major contenders. Arizona State, Florida State, Stanford, UCLA, Vanderbilt, and Washington were reportedly among the other big suitors involved. Ultimately, Somerville opted for the Big Ten power.

The Saguaro High School star is ranked No. 150 overall by 247Sports‘ composite rankings system. He’s the No. 14 strongside defensive end and No. 3 recruit in Arizona.

He dedicated this decision to his mother, who is celebrating her birthday today. To mark the occasion, he posted a pretty cool highlight video to Twitter. His official announcement:

Happy Birthday Momma 🦋🖤 . . . More Life pic.twitter.com/KsJi69yB5M — Quintin Somerville (@quintinn_2) June 20, 2020

Quintin Somerville is the 18th player to commit to Michigan for the 2021 recruiting cycle. He’s the fourth-ranked player in the group, which features nine blue-chip recruits as of today.

He joins fellow four-star defensive end Kechaun Bennett, three-star TJ Guy, and three-star Dominick Giudice as defensive linemen in the recruiting class.

He spoke to 247 about the decision today:

“I love everything that they’re about. (Five-star QB commit) J.J. McCarthy was actually out here in Arizona and he broke down what they’ve got going on, so that was a big part of it as well. I talked most with coach Shaun Nua and coach Don Brown, the defensive coordinator, and the relationship I built with those coaches has been huge.” […] “The first time we flew into Ann Arbor for a visit, we went straight to dinner right when we landed to have a meal with coach Jim Harbaugh and it was really special to get to meet him and just sit down,” Somerville said. “I didn’t know how to react to it. I remember he was drinking milk with his chicken wings, so obviously his personality and charisma was incredible and I couldn’t get enough of the guy. Since then, the text messages have been great and it’s been amazing to get to know each other on a personal level. When I called him on the phone to commit, he was actually mowing his lawn shirtless, so he immediately dropped the lawn mover and started running around. He’s definitely someone you want to surround yourself with, he knows everything about football and will do everything to get the best out of you so I’m excited to join his program.”

With Somerville in the fold, Ohio State is the only Big Ten program ahead of the Michigan Wolverines in the current recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes currently have the top class in the country.