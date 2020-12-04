Michigan Reportedly “Pessimistic” About Playing Ohio State Game

The Michigan football program became the latest to try and control a COVID-19 outbreak amongst their team. Now, even a full eight days away from “The Game” against Ohio State, the Wolverines fear that the highly touted rivalry won’t take place in 2020.

According to David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, Michigan remains “pessimistic” about playing the Buckeyes two Saturday’s from now. The Wolverines already canceled this weekend’s game against Maryland due to the spread of COVID-19 within the program.

Sources told the Free Press that at least a dozen members of Michigan’s staff and team have tested positive for the virus as of Friday. At this point, the Wolverines are conducting contact tracing to determine the magnitude of the outbreak.

Michigan paused all football activities earlier this week before calling off Saturday’s game against the Terrapins. The latest news from the Free Press signals an escalation in possible cancelations.

Michigan football pessimistic about playing Ohio State game as COVID-19 details emerge https://t.co/sJWFUhfFTD via @freep — David Jesse (@reporterdavidj) December 4, 2020

While Michigan tries to get the virus under control, Ohio State has dealt with a similar problem. The Buckeyes canceled last week’s game against Illinois under 24 hours away from kick-off. The program experienced a spread of COVID-19, including a positive test from head coach Ryan Day.

Although the priority here lies with the health of the players, it’s hard not to speculate on what the latest reports mean for football. If Ohio State plays this weekend, but is unable to play Michigan next Saturday, the Buckeyes will still not meet the six-game threshold required by the conference to play in the Big Ten Championship game. Without a victory in Indianapolis, the program might not make the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State (4-0) takes on Michigan State (2-3) this weekend at noon on Saturday, without Day at the helm. Associate head coach Larry Johnson will assume the head coaching duties for the day.

Meanwhile, Michigan (2-4) will spend the Saturday at home, as the program attempts to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak.