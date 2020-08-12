Michigan football is one of the Big Ten programs reeling after the conference’s Tuesday decision to postpone the fall sports season.

With the league attempting to play in the spring, new logistical challenges have now been created. Michigan Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek discussed some of those challenges on Twitter this morning.

In his tweet, Dudek requested “swift” answers from the Big Ten and NCAA regarding scholarship numbers and eligibility for players who are missing out on this fall season.

“The @NCAA @bigten need to SWIFTLY answer important questions about eligibility/scholarship numbers/recruiting,” Dudek wrote. “Lets avoid hurting these young men any further and have transparent communication. There’s a lot of incredible off field staff in the B10, we’d be happy to discuss/help!”

Dudek is correct in saying the NCAA and Big Ten have some decisions on their hands. Will players be granted an extra year of eligibility? Furthermore, will the 85-man scholarship limit be upped to accommodate those players and the incoming freshmen class?

These are just some of the issues on the table regarding spring football. There’s also determining what the structure of a spring season would look like, considering the Big Ten and Pac-12 most definitely want to play a full 12-game fall slate in 2021.

Yesterday, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said there’s “no shot” of a spring season working. We hope he’s wrong, but as Michigan football’s Dudek made it clear today, the path forward for the Big Ten and NCAA won’t be an easy one.