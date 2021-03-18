Look: Michigan Football Staffer Trolls Notre Dame on St. Patrick’s Day

There’s no love lost between the Michigan football program and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. A tweet from a Wolverines staffer on St. Patrick’s Day won’t help mend the relationship any time soon.

Michigan defensive analyst Joe Staab poked fun at Notre Dame on Wednesday by posting a graphic of the team’s 2019 win over the No. 8 Irish. The Wolverines dominated from start to finish and walked away with a 45-14 victory in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh’s club ran the ball effectively and stifled Brian Kelly’s offense in the blowout.

The win marked Michigan’s first over Notre Dame since 2013, but it’s clearly something they haven’t forgot. The loss for the Irish also effectively eliminated them from playoff contention.

Wolverines fans loved Staab’s tweet and the sentiment on St. Patrick’s Day. Take a look:

In fairness, the Michigan faithful might be clinging to the 2019 campaign after an underwhelming 2020 season. Meanwhile, Brian Kelly and Notre Dame found their way back into the College Football Playoff, so the program’s fanbase could quickly move on from a loss two years ago.

The Wolverines and the Fighting Irish didn’t have a game last year, after their home-and-home series concluded the year prior. Notre Dame won the 2018 game in South Bend, 24-17 before Michigan got the last laugh in 2019.

But those had been the first meetings between the two teams since 2014. Prior to that, Michigan and Notre Dame had played an annual game. Despite their recent struggles, the Wolverines have a 25-17-1 advantage in the all-time series.

Michigan and Notre Dame won’t get back on the field together in 2021 and probably won’t for some time. At this point, there’s speculation that the two storied programs will meet again in 2033 and 2034.

Looks like college football fans will have to wait over a decade to see the rivalry once again.

