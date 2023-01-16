Michigan Football Star Reveals What Jim Harbaugh Told Players

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

There may be some uncertainty among Michigan fans regarding Jim Harbaugh's future, but Donovan Edwards has no doubt his head coach will be back in Ann Arbor.

Edwards, who was part of Michigan's potent 1-2 running back punch along with Blake Corum, expressed confidence in Harbaugh sticking with the Wolverines during a recent interview with Alejandro Zuniga of The Michigan Insider.

“He already put on social media that he’s coming back. I don’t know, what more do people want from him?” Edwards told Zuniga.

“[Harbaugh] already told us before we played TCU that he was coming back. I know he’s a man of his word. He’s been a man of his word since my recruitment. I don’t know what more people need to hear. It’s not us as a team that doesn’t think he’s coming back — it’s the outside noise that don’t think he’s coming back. We know he’s coming back.”

Edwards is referring to Harbaugh's recent statement, which he put out earlier this month in response to another round of NFL rumors.

"As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023," he said. "I have spoken with President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm."

Last week, Ono tweeted that he has had "very positive and constructive conversations" with Harbaugh and AD Warde Manuel regarding the head coach's contract and future at the university.

Harbaugh has already reportedly spoken with the Denver Broncos about their head coaching job, but nothing more has come out of that meeting since it happened.