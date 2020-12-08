Michigan Football’s Tuesday Announcement Isn’t Promising

Michigan football is scheduled to play Ohio State this weekend, but it remains to be seen if the game will actually take place.

The Wolverines had their game against Maryland canceled last weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Yesterday, Michigan was preparing to practice and there was reported optimism that the team would be ready to play Ohio State on Saturday.

That makes the latest announcement a bit troubling. Michigan has postponed today’s media availability with head coach Jim Harbaugh and players. The plan is for the Wolverines to hold “limited workouts” on Tuesday.

If this weekend’s game is canceled, Ohio State will fall short of meeting the minimum amount of games played to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game.

The conference would then have to decide if it is willing to alter the rules for the 5-0 Buckeyes.

Read into it for what it’s worth: University of Michigan is postponing today’s media availability w/Coach Harbaugh & players. We will communicate once another day & time has been determined. The team will continue to participate in limited workouts today — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2020

Ohio State-Michigan is scheduled to kick off at noon ET Saturday on FOX.

Stay tuned for more updates on the status of the game as the week unfolds.