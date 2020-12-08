The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Michigan Football’s Tuesday Announcement Isn’t Promising

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State football coach Ryan Day on the field after the game.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan football is scheduled to play Ohio State this weekend, but it remains to be seen if the game will actually take place.

The Wolverines had their game against Maryland canceled last weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Yesterday, Michigan was preparing to practice and there was reported optimism that the team would be ready to play Ohio State on Saturday.

That makes the latest announcement a bit troubling. Michigan has postponed today’s media availability with head coach Jim Harbaugh and players. The plan is for the Wolverines to hold “limited workouts” on Tuesday.

If this weekend’s game is canceled, Ohio State will fall short of meeting the minimum amount of games played to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game.

The conference would then have to decide if it is willing to alter the rules for the 5-0 Buckeyes.

Ohio State-Michigan is scheduled to kick off at noon ET Saturday on FOX.

Stay tuned for more updates on the status of the game as the week unfolds.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.