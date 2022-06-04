Look: What Michigan Gave Players For Beating Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Michigan rewarded its football players with dog tags to commemorate last season's win over Ohio State.

The dog tags the players received have a Michigan football helmet on the frontside that says "Team 142." It also has a decal on it that says "The Game."

As for the backside of the dog tags, they have the score written on them. Michigan dismantled Ohio State by a final score of 42-27.

Michigan posted photos of these commemorative dog tags on Twitter along with the caption: "To The VICTORS Go the Spoils."

The Wolverines were dominant on the ground against the Buckeyes last November, as running back Hassan Haskins finished the game with 169 yards and five touchdowns.

With the win over its rival, Michigan clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

This was the first win over Ohio State in the Jim Harbaugh era. It also marked Michigan's first victory in this series since 2011.

Michigan and Ohio State will meet again on Nov. 26 in Columbus.