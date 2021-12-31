Michigan Gets Big Pregame News Ahead Of Orange Bowl

The Spun

Earlier this week, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tried to play coy when discussing the availability of defensive back Daxton Hill.

When asked if Hill was in Miami for the Orange Bowl, Harbaugh responded “He might be.” Harbaugh also acknowledged that Hill is working through an injury.

“He’s working through something right now,” Harbaugh said during his latest news conference. “We’ll know more today whether he’ll be able to play.”

While Harbaugh made it seem like Hill might not play, a report from later Thursday afternoon suggested he would. Wolverines insider Sam Webb cited sources that told him Hill would be playing against Georgia.

Well, just over an hour before kickoff, it certainly seems like that report is correct. According to college football reporter Austin Meek, Hill walked out of the tunnel for warmups.

Despite being just a sophomore, Hill ranks second on Michigan with 65 tackles. He also has seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

He’s a vital piece of the team’s incredible defense that needs a spectacular performance on Friday night to make the title game.

Michigan and Georgia kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

