The Michigan Wolverines have already lost an important defensive coach on their football staff in Chris Partridge. Despite concerns about Anthony Campanile being poached by another Big Ten program, it sounds like he’ll be staying in Ann Arbor.

Earlier this month, the Wolverines lost Partridge to the Ole Miss Rebels. He served as the special teams coordinator and safeties coach this past season.

Campanile was the linebackers coach for Michigan during the 2019 season. It turns out that Rutgers had interest in him becoming the program’s defensive coordinator vacancy.

Fortunately for Jim Harbaugh, it appears he won’t have to worry about replacing Campanile on his coaching staff.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg, the Scarlet Knights are hiring Robb Smith as their defensive coordinator.

This means that Campanile should return to his role as the linebackers coach of the Wolverines.

This is seemingly good news for #Michigan, as Wolverines linebackers coach Anthony Campanile had been a target for the Rutgers DC job. Campanile is expected to stay with the Wolverines. Rutgers retained his brother Nunzio, who served as interim head coach for much of 2019 season. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 14, 2020

Campanile spent time with Rutgers from 2012-2015 as a defensive assistant. He then transitioned over to Boston College to become its defensive backs coach.

Another strong year as the linebackers coach at Michigan could result in Campanile finding a defensive coordinator position in the near future.

For now though, the Wolverines should have most of their coaching staff intact for next season.