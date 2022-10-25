Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Reveals Prediction For Rivalry Game

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by Quavaris Crouch #6 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Spartan Stadium on October 30, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Everybody in the state of Michigan seems to have a prediction for this weekend's Michigan-Michigan State matchup, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer attended Michigan State for undergrad and law school, while her lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist is a Michigan alum. The two appear to have a friendly rivalry building heading into Saturday.

After Gilchrist tweeted that it's a great week for Michigan to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy over its in-state rival, Whitmer had her own take on the game.

"Unfortunately, University of Michigan’s undefeated streak will come to an end under the lights of the Big House this Saturday. Because Tuck Comin’. #GoGreen," she wrote.

Might not be smart for the governor to potentially alienate any voters with an election coming up in two weeks, but it also does her no good to pretend she's going to be impartial.

Whitmer's alma mater has won the last two meetings between the two longtime adversaries. In 2021, the Spartans handed the Wolverines their only regular season loss.

Michigan and Michigan State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday night from Ann Arbor. You can catch the game on ABC.