Michigan Governor Clarifies Comments About Sports This Fall

It’s hard to imagine football being played at “The Big House” without fans in attendance. But Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer alluded to that becoming a realistic scenario in a recent interview. Whitmer has since clarified her comments on the matter.

Football games without fans this fall has been a major discussion point in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. The NFL seems best suited to find a way to play the 2020 season given the league’s freedom. The NCAA is in a trickier position, though.

Whitmer already declared her state won’t be “filling stadiums in the fall.” This would obviously impact major universities like Michigan and Michigan State – two schools which have massive stadiums and fan-bases to fill them.

But Whitmer has since clarified her comment after it created a bit of a stir among Michigan natives. The Michigan Gov. affirmed “sports is not over,” but fan attendance will still likely be impacted until the pandemic calms down.

“We’re going to be in a new normal for quite a while, and it doesn’t mean that sports is over,” Whitmer said, via Detroit Free Press. “Sports is not over. . . . We can have sports, just the way we observe them might look different for a while.”

It’s now been over two months since a major live sporting event took place, outside of the UFC.

At this point, sports fans would gladly accept fan-less sports contests if it meant leagues could resume play.

For now, there’s a strong chance iconic venues like “The Big House” and Spartan Stadium will be empty in the fall, other than players and staff.