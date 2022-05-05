Michigan Guard Frankie Collins Announces Transfer Destination

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 16: A University of Michigan flag is seen on the court prior to the 2014 Big Ten Men's Championship between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 16, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Michigan guard Frankie Collins has committed to Arizona State.

Collins announced his decision Wednesday night in a Twitter post looking ahead to a potential revenge game against his former school.

The Wolverines and Sun Devils will both participate in the Legends Classic, a four-team tournament taking place November 16 and 17. While the schedule hasn't been revealed yet, the two teams could cross paths in Brooklyn.

Collins played 31 games in his freshman year, averaging 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Although the 6'1" guard didn't see much playing time throughout the season, he showed his potential down the stretch.

In his only start with the Wolverines, Collins went 6-of-7 for 14 points in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. He helped the No. 11 seed eliminate No. 6 Colorado State and played 30 minutes in their second-round upset over No. 3 Tennessee.

The former four-star recruit joins an Arizona State team that went 14-17 last season. ASU won a first-four game in 2019, but the Pac-12 program hasn't won another another March Madness bout since 2009.

As noted by MLive's Andrew Kahn, Collins is the first Michigan player recruited by head coach Juwan Howard to transfer.