The Michigan Wolverines have come back with a vengeance this year, as they’re currently 5-0 heading into the middle of the 2021 season.

Jim Harbaugh’s squad proved just how dominant it can be last Saturday, blowing out Wisconsin on the road. Starting quarterback Cade McNamara led the charge with 197 passing yards and two touchdowns.

With the first half of the season almost over, Michigan currently has the highest percentage out of any Big Ten team to make the College Football Playoff, per the AllState Playoff Predictor.

Now, this doesn’t mean Michigan is anywhere close to being a lock to make the Playoff. It still needs to get by Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State later this year.

What it does mean, however, is that Michigan’s hot start isn’t being viewed as a fluke.

The Allstate Playoff Predictor currently gives Michigan the best chance of making the CFP in the Big Ten

While on ESPN’s Get Up this Friday morning, Michigan legend Desmond Howard revealed why his alma mater is having so much success this fall.

“It’s the defense,” Howard said. “Don Brown was fired, they brought in this defensive coordinator who used to be a linebackers coach with the Ravens, Mike Macdonald. He has difference-makers at every level. He has Aidan Hutchinson, who I’m assuming is on Mel Kiper’s big board as a first-round draft pick. He has an endless motor at the defensive end position. You have [John] Ross, the middle linebacker who, to me, puts everything together. But on the back end, you have a defensive back named Daxton Hill. He’s going to be a guy who covers tight ends, cover quarterbacks. They have difference-makers at every level.”

Michigan will try to keep things rolling this Saturday night against Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.