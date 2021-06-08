Look: Michigan Has New Ohio State Graphic In Facility

Michigan and Ohio State have one of the best rivalries in all of sports, but lately, “The Game” has been a bit lopsided.

The Buckeyes have defeated the Wolverines eight times in a row, which includes a dominant 56-27 victory in 2019. Unfortunately, they didn’t square off during the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

In an effort to turn the tide, Michigan has posted a new graphic inside its training facility that says “What are you doing to beat Ohio State today?” This phrase should help motivate Jim Harbaugh’s squad for the 2021 season.

While the main goal for Harbaugh is to win a national championship, he would take a lot of pressure off his shoulders by finally leading the Wolverines to a win over the Buckeyes. He hasn’t yet accomplished that in Ann Arbor.

A photo of the graphic inside Michigan’s facility was leaked on Twitter.

Michigan wants to know what are their players doing to beat Ohio State today? New sign in their weight room. pic.twitter.com/q0QqFBXWfO — jbook™ (@jbook37) June 8, 2021

Last year, Ohio State shared a picture of its countdown for “The Game.” It’s very apparent that both sides are eager to battle each other on the gridiron.

The betting line for this year’s Michigan-Ohio State matchup has already been revealed. The Buckeyes are currently 10-point favorites.

Michigan will host Ohio State in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27. The game will kickoff at noon ET and be televised on FOX.