Michigan Has Changed Its Mind On High School Football

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer has taken a pretty aggressive stance to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in her state. Today, she made a big announcement for the state’s high school football season.

With a new executive order passed today, Whitmer will allow high school sports, including football, to return. In the release, she is not prohibiting, but issues “guidance recommending against” contact sports like football. Even so, the sport is moving forward in the state at the high school level.

With the decision, practices in helmets and shoulder pads will be allowed to begin on Tuesday. Michigan high school football games are set to start on Sept. 17 and 18 with an “extremely limited number of fans” per the Detroit Free Press.

The late start makes for a unique Michigan high school football season. Teams will pick up their seasons in Week 4, and the high school playoffs will be greatly expanded due to the limited regular season.

BREAKING: Governor Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) is opening gyms and pools after 5 1/2 months of closure. She is not prohibiting contact sports but has guidance recommending against. This should allow volleyball teams and swimming/diving teams to resume practice as normal. #Michigan — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) September 3, 2020

The state of Michigan had planned to play football in the spring, something that the Big Ten and Pac-12 are currently weighing at the college level. That always presented other significant issues, with players who participate in different fall and winter sports and the inclement weather in the state for much of the spring semester.

With other states that currently face worse COVID-19 situations than Michigan moving forward, Whitmer and other lawmakers reversed course. From the Detroit Free Press report:

“With 25 states practicing and playing games and another eight states ready to go in a couple of days, it’s different than three weeks ago,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl told the Free Press. “You’re seeing states, whose COVID-19 numbers are far worse than Michigan’s. It has been, nationwide, a very successful start to the year.” […] “The virus isn’t going away tomorrow,” Uyl said. “What all of us have to realize is that this is part of the new normal. We have to be able to take positive cases and handle them appropriately and still figure out a way that we can continue to educate kids and continue to allow kids to play and do all those things.”

Uyl says that every team will be included in the new expanded playoffs, and teams will not be penalized if they have to miss a game due to an outbreak on the team. The Michigan High School Athletic Association is planning to limit attendance to two tickets per player, allowing for two parents or family members to attend, but limiting attendance at games. The organization is also planning to expand livestreams and broadcasts of games.

It is unclear what this change may mean for the state’s college football powers. The decision to postpone Big Ten football was made by school presidents and chancellors, and not governors like Whitmer. It does signal more openness for sports to be played in one of the states that was most hesitant to open things up in Big Ten country, though.

[Detroit Free Press]