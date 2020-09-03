The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Michigan Has Changed Its Mind On High School Football

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the virtual Democratic convention.MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 17: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the virtual convention on August 17, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer has taken a pretty aggressive stance to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in her state. Today, she made a big announcement for the state’s high school football season.

With a new executive order passed today, Whitmer will allow high school sports, including football, to return. In the release, she is not prohibiting, but issues “guidance recommending against” contact sports like football. Even so, the sport is moving forward in the state at the high school level.

With the decision, practices in helmets and shoulder pads will be allowed to begin on Tuesday. Michigan high school football games are set to start on Sept. 17 and 18 with an “extremely limited number of fans” per the Detroit Free Press.

The late start makes for a unique Michigan high school football season. Teams will pick up their seasons in Week 4, and the high school playoffs will be greatly expanded due to the limited regular season.

The state of Michigan had planned to play football in the spring, something that the Big Ten and Pac-12 are currently weighing at the college level. That always presented other significant issues, with players who participate in different fall and winter sports and the inclement weather in the state for much of the spring semester.

With other states that currently face worse COVID-19 situations than Michigan moving forward, Whitmer and other lawmakers reversed course. From the Detroit Free Press report:

“With 25 states practicing and playing games and another eight states ready to go in a couple of days, it’s different than three weeks ago,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl told the Free Press. “You’re seeing states, whose COVID-19 numbers are far worse than Michigan’s. It has been, nationwide, a very successful start to the year.”

[…]

“The virus isn’t going away tomorrow,” Uyl said. “What all of us have to realize is that this is part of the new normal. We have to be able to take positive cases and handle them appropriately and still figure out a way that we can continue to educate kids and continue to allow kids to play and do all those things.”

Uyl says that every team will be included in the new expanded playoffs, and teams will not be penalized if they have to miss a game due to an outbreak on the team. The Michigan High School Athletic Association is planning to limit attendance to two tickets per player, allowing for two parents or family members to attend, but limiting attendance at games. The organization is also planning to expand livestreams and broadcasts of games.

It is unclear what this change may mean for the state’s college football powers. The decision to postpone Big Ten football was made by school presidents and chancellors, and not governors like Whitmer. It does signal more openness for sports to be played in one of the states that was most hesitant to open things up in Big Ten country, though.

[Detroit Free Press]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.