Michigan Insider Has Update On Jim Harbaugh Negotiations

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on the bench.ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

We don’t have a resolution to Jim Harbaugh’s situation at Michigan, but we do have reports indicating an answer might be on the horizon.

On Thursday, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic tweeted that Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel have begun meeting in person to discuss a contract extension. Harbaugh’s current deal runs through 2021.

According to Baumgardner, there is hope for a final decision to happen in the next two weeks.

Earlier this month, Michigan insider John U. Bacon reported that Harbaugh and Manuel had spoken about the coach’s future. The structure for a potential contract extension would be short-term with a lower base salary, but enough money for assistant coaches and plenty of incentive opportunities.

Bacon also said that several NFL franchises have expressed interest in Harbaugh. Since he returned to Ann Arbor, there have always been rumors of a possible return to the pros for Harbaugh. However, they have been stronger this time around due to Michigan’s subpar season.

The Wolverines finished 2-4 in a COVID-marred 2020 campaign. Harbaugh continues to recruit at a high level–Michigan has the No. 2 class in the Big Ten and the No. 12 one nationally–however, the results on the field have not been what fans expect.

We should learn sooner rather than later if Harbaugh’s time at his alma mater is up, or if he’ll be given a couple of more years to try and bring his vision of a championship program to fruition.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.