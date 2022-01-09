Michigan Insider Shares What He’s Hearing About Jim Harbaugh

Reports this week indicated that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is entertaining the possibility of leaving Ann Arbor to return to the NFL for the first time since 2014.

There’s been plenty of smoke about Harbaugh’s thought process since The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s broke the news on Tuesday. However, it’s hard to figure out exactly what’s going through the mind of the Wolverines’ head coach.

On Sunday, Michigan insider John U. Bacon did his best to parse through the Harbaugh rumors and give insight on the increasing speculation. The overwhelming theme of his analysis was that “nobody knows anything.”

“Yes, I stand by Nobody Knows Anything. Unless you’re Jim Harbaugh, his wife or parents, you’re guessing,” Bacon wrote as a part of a Twitter thread on Sunday. “Big difference between guessing, predicting, and reporting something as fact. When someone guesses, they want you to remember it if it comes true, and forget it if it doesn’t.

“As it stands, those who know Harbaugh best are saying the least, and are also the least certain which way this is going to go. Harbaugh himself hasn’t made up his mind yet, or he would have announced it. He doesn’t play games with this stuff. He’s not leveraging.”

As it stands, those who know Harbaugh best are saying the least, and are also the least certain which way this is going to go. Harbaugh himself hasn't made up his mind yet, or he would have announced it. He doesn't play games with this stuff. He's not leveraging. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 9, 2022

Bacon continued, dismissing the rumor that Harbaugh has problems with the NCAA’s adoption of new name, image and likeness policies. However, the Michigan insider did make clear that 58-year-old head coach is intrigued by going back to the pros.

“I hear NIL is overrated as a concern of Harbaugh’s,” Bacon wrote. “UM has been doing more than advertised (more than I thought until recently), though quietly, and is poised to do more. Further, word is that Harbaugh is not overly concerned on that front.

“But still, he could go to the NFL. At 58, this could be his last good chance. He saw last year how fickle CFB can be. And there’s no recruiting, NIL, or APR, etc. in the NFL.”

But still, he could go to the NFL. At 58, this could be his last good chance. He saw last year how fickle CFB can be. And there's no recruiting, NIL, or APR, etc. in the NFL. But if he did go to the NFL… — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 9, 2022

Bacon also gave his thoughts on which teams Harbaugh would actually consider. He seems to think there’s one option clearly above the rest: the Las Vegas Raiders.

“[Harbaugh] would insist on almost complete control, as both coach and GM. He would also pick his owners carefully, having learned his lesson on both fronts in San Francisco with the York/Baalke drama. That’s why I’d guess – guess – that the Raiders would be the most likely option,” Bacon explained.

“As reported in ENDZONE, the Raiders’ legendary owner, Al Davis, loved Harbaugh, hired him to coach QBs, and wanted him to stay. His son Mark now owns the team, and word is he and JH get along very well, and would likely give him the power he wants.”

As reported in ENDZONE, the Raiders' legendary owner, Al Davis, loved Harbaugh, hired him to coach QBs, and wanted him to stay. His son Mark now owns the team, and word is he and JH get along very well, and would likely give him the power he wants. Further, Sarah Feuerborn — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 9, 2022

Bacon ended his lengthy Twitter thread by saying that he thinks there’s a 60 percent chance Harbaugh stays at Michigan.

“If I had to bet – not report, but bet – I’d say it’s 60-40 he stays,” Bacon wrote. “He loves Ann Arbor, as do his kids and parents, and the future is bright. Others closer to him are guessing 50-50. So, guess what? Nobody Knows Anything. If and when that changes, I’ll do my best to let you know.”