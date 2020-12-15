Michigan Announces Game Against Iowa Has Been Canceled

Michigan’s chance to salvage its season this Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes has been dashed.

Saturday’s Big Ten clash between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines has been cancelled. College football insider reports Michigan football’s COVID-related situation is worse than last week when the Wolverines had to cancel on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“The Michigan – Iowa on Saturday is getting cancelled because the Wolverines program has so many issues with COVID cases,” Feldman wrote on Twitter. “Am told it’s even worse there than it was last week when their Ohio State game got cancelled.”

This is a troubling development out of Ann Arbor, and a disappointing turnout for No. 16 Iowa. The Wolverines’ regular-season is over while the Hawkeyes now await their bowl-game fate.

SOURCES: The Michigan – Iowa on Saturday is getting cancelled because the Wolverines program has so many issues with COVID cases. Am told it’s even worse there than it was last week when their Ohio State game got cancelled. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 15, 2020

This is the Wolverines’ second-straight game they’ve had to cancel. Last Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State was also cancelled as a result of Michigan’s outbreak and contact tracing.

Michigan has confirmed the news.

Michigan makes it official ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7pkpxVxqBY — angelique (@chengelis) December 15, 2020

This doesn’t necessarily mean the Wolverines’ season is over. Michigan could receive a bowl-game invite based on name and reputation alone, despite the team’s 2-4 showing this season. Bowl-game requirements have been thrown out the window this season.

In all likelihood, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines will likely end their season and look ahead to 2021. There’s no point in suffering any further embarrassment in what’s been an ugly season in Ann Arbor.

Iowa, meanwhile, now looks ahead to the bowl season. The Hawkeyes should receive plenty of interest from several prominent bowl games.