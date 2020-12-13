Michigan, Iowa Will Reportedly Play In Crossover Game

As Northwestern and Ohio State turn their focus towards next weekend’s Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan and Iowa be eyeing a new match-up of their own.

According to Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com, the Wolverines and the Hawkeyes will square off at Kinnick Stadium next week in an intriguing crossover contest. The game will most likely play on Friday night.

The Big Ten clearly wants to give other programs the opportunity to play while the division winners compete for a conference title on Saturday. Many teams lost at least one regular season game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Michigan vs. Iowa is sure to draw a big audience. Both teams boast some of the most loyal fanbases in the country and will play for bragging rights next weekend.

Sounds like it's a done deal. Michigan at Iowa, probably Friday. https://t.co/DM6hkKnxl5 — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 13, 2020

For Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, the 2020 season crashed and burned before really getting underway. After starting off with a huge road win against Minnesota, Michigan began to stutter. The Wolverines dropped three consecutive games to Michigan State, Indiana and Wisconsin. The group then finally won their second game in triple overtime against a pesky Rutgers team. After another loss to Penn State and two cancellations due to COVID-19, the Wolverines will play the Hawkeyes at 2-4.

On the other hand, Iowa has trended the other direction. Despite starting off 0-2 with losses to Purdue and Northwestern, Kirk Ferentz rattled off six straight wins behind steady play from young quarterback Spencer Petras. Iowa leapt into the College Football Playoff rankings and easily slid into the second spot in the conference’s West division. After a huge 28-7 win over Wisconsin, it’s clear that the Hawkeyes are playing their best football of the year.

Fans will be in for a treat when Michigan meets Iowa in Iowa City next weekend. Stay tuned for the time of kick-off.