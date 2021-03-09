Everyone Made The Same Michigan-App State NCAA Tournament Joke Tonight

The Appalachain State Mountaineers (17-11) punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Monday night with a convincing 80-73 win over top-seeded Georgia State in the Sun Belt title game.

In just his second season on the job, head coach Dustin Kerns has turned the program into a formidable force in the conference. The Mountaineers won four straight games on four straight days to capture the Sun Belt crown and book their trip to Indianapolis later this month.

Given that App State doesn’t have a very impressive resume and plays in a fairly weak mid-major conference, the Mountaineers are likely headed for a 16-seed in this year’s bracket, prompting some fans to start circling a particular match-up for the Sun Belt champs. Due to some rather memorable history, many are hoping that the selection committee will pit the Mountaineers against the Michigan Wolverines.

Few college sports fans can forget the upset that App State pulled off in the Big House in the 2007 football opener for both schools. Although the Wolverines were ranked fifth in the country and entered the game as massive favorites, the Mountaineers of the FCS won the game 34-32, in what’s widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets in college football history.

Now, college sports fans are hoping for a rematch on the hardwood. With Michigan likely headed for a spot on the No.1 line, the chance that the two teams meet isn’t out of the question.

wouldn’t it be funny if App State matched up with Michigan in the first round haha but what if though 😳 — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 9, 2021

Inject an App State-Michigan 1-16 matchup directly into my veins. — Joedy McCreary (@JoedyMcCreary) March 9, 2021

PLEASE GIVE US APP STATE-MICHIGAN. — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) March 9, 2021

The thought of Michigan-Appalachian State in the NCAA Tournament is a reminder that Dave Brandon once scheduled a football rematch with App State on purpose. — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) March 9, 2021

As of Monday night, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has yet to update his bracket to factor in App State’s win. With the Mountaineers losing four of five games prior to their miracle run in the Sun Belt tournament, it seems like a spot on the No. 16 line would be fitting.

Juwan Howard’s Michigan squad will try to solidify a top-4 overall seed this week at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. If all goes well, the Wolverines should be among the favorites to compete for an NCAA Championship in just a few weeks.

As long as they can get by App State first.