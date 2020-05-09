Michigan Lands Commitment From Top 2021 Linebacker

Michigan football added a key commit to its 2021 class Saturday afternoon. Elite linebacker Tyler McLaurin is heading to Ann Arbor.

Many consider McLaurin one of the more underrated prospects in the 2021 cycle and expect him to see a ratings bump later this year. For now, the 3-star linebacker is the No. 26 OLB and 404th overall prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite Score.

The Illinois native already has the size (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) to compete at the collegiate level – but it’s his size coupled with his athleticism that has Harbaugh and the Wolverines excited. There’s no doubt this is a massive pickup for Michigan.

McLauring took to Twitter to announce his commitment Saturday afternoon. He’s clearly excited to become a Wolverine in 2021.

“I would like to thank all the coaches that have believed in me enough to offer me a scholarship at their universities,” McLaurin said. “With that being said, I am glad to say that I’m 100% Committed to THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN.”

McLaurin is Michigan’s 12th commit in the 2021 cycle. The Wolverines’ 2021 class ranks 11th in the nation and fourth in the Big Ten, per 247Sports.

McLaurin’s commitment continues the Wolverines’ recruiting momentum this off-season.