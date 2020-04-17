Michigan Football Lands Commitment From Defensive End Recruit

On Friday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines received pleasant news regarding their football program. Head coach Jim Harbaugh landed yet another commit for his 2021 recruiting class.

Three-star defensive end TJ Guy announced today that he’ll be playing college football in Ann Arbor. He had offers from other Power Five programs, such as Boston College, Nebraska and Syracuse.

Guy announced his commitment to Michigan on his Twitter account with the caption: “I’m 100 percent behind my decision and ready to be a Wolverine!”

“I’m choosing a school where I will excel on the field and the classroom,” Guy said in his statement. “With all that being said, I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan.”

Thank you to all the coaches that recruited me! I’m 100% behind my decision and ready to be a wolverine! 💙💛〽️ @FBCoachDBrown @CoachNua @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/yYjqYKyfpz — Tj Guy (@guyjr11) April 17, 2020

Guy is the No. 44 defensive end and No. 6 recruit from Massachusetts, per 247Sports.

This is the second commit from Michigan’s 2021 class that plays on the defensive line. Harbaugh landed three-star recruit Dominick Giudice back in March.

According to 247Sports, the Wolverines have the No. 8 recruiting class in the country.

Michigan’s recent addition in Guy allowed the program to leapfrog Iowa, Maryland and Rutgers for the third-best class in the Big Ten. It still trails behind Ohio State and Wisconsin for the top spot at the moment.