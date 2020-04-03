Even though programs around the country aren’t currently allowed to go on the road to recruit, it doesn’t mean schools can’t land commitments. On Thursday night, five-star kicker Tommy Doman announced his decision on Twitter.

Doman is considered one of the top three kickers from his class. He has scholarship offers from 10 programs, such as Air Force, Boston College, Michigan, Navy and Washington State.

Well, it appears the West Bloomfield native will be playing close to home. Last night, Doman announced that he’s committing to the Michigan Wolverines.

“I am overwhelmed with pride to have an opportunity to stay home to play in the maize and blue in front of 110,000 fans in the Big House and fulfill a childhood dream,” Doman said on Twitter. “Thank you Coach Harbaugh for this life-changing experience.”

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A MICHIGAN WOLVERINE〽️🔵!!! COMMITTED TO THE MAIZE AND BLUE〽️🔵!!! pic.twitter.com/FEASSKoV6s — Tommy Doman Jr (@tdoman36) April 3, 2020

The Wolverines now have six commits in their 2021 recruiting class.

According to 247Sports, Michigan has the No. 15 class in the country. Jim Harbaugh will have to start stockpiling recruits if he wants to leapfrog schools like Iowa and Rutgers.

Michigan’s top recruit from the 2021 class is five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

We’ll see if the Wolverines can build off this latest commitment and bolster their class in the coming weeks.