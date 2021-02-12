Michigan football has lost veteran linebacker Ben VanSumeren to the NCAA transfer portal. Why? It may have do with his brother’s latest college plans.

Ben’s younger brother, Alex VanSumeren, was previously committed to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. But he backed off his pledge to UM earlier this week.

Although I will always be grateful for the opportunity, I am no longer committed to the University of Michigan. My recruitment is open. #thegrindneverstops @AllenTrieu @JoshHelmholdt @TomVH — Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) February 12, 2021

This is a big loss for Michigan football. Alex is the fourth highest-rated recruit out of the state of Michigan in the 2022 class. He’s now one of the top defensive tackle recruits available.

Alex isn’t the only member of the VanSumeren family to announce big news in relation to the Wolverines this week. Ben, Alex’s older brother and a linebacker/running back at Michigan, announced on Friday he’s entered the transfer portal.

Take a look at his announcement below.

I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal and begin a new chapter in my life. pic.twitter.com/pwZlhJC3r0 — Ben VanSumeren (@primetimedunkin) February 12, 2021

Ben VanSumeren is listed as a linebacker, but he can play on either side of the ball. He carried the rock nine times for 20 yards and a touchdown as a running back during the 2020 season. He also came up with seven tackles as a linebacker.

Ben is more than capable of contributing all over the field, especially on special teams. He’ll be a heavily sought after transfer prospect by plenty of lower-tier Power Five programs.

The school that lands a commitment from Ben may also have a solid shot at landing Alex. It’s probably not a coincidence the same week Alex decommitted is the same week Ben entered the transfer portal.