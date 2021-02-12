The Spun

Michigan LB Announces Transfer Day After Brother Decommits From Wolverines

Fans of the Michigan Wolverines support their school against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 03: Fans of the Michigan Wolverines support their school against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 3, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Michigan football has lost veteran linebacker Ben VanSumeren to the NCAA transfer portal. Why? It may have do with his brother’s latest college plans.

Ben’s younger brother, Alex VanSumeren, was previously committed to Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. But he backed off his pledge to UM earlier this week.

This is a big loss for Michigan football. Alex is the fourth highest-rated recruit out of the state of Michigan in the 2022 class. He’s now one of the top defensive tackle recruits available.

Alex isn’t the only member of the VanSumeren family to announce big news in relation to the Wolverines this week. Ben, Alex’s older brother and a linebacker/running back at Michigan, announced on Friday he’s entered the transfer portal.

Take a look at his announcement below.

Ben VanSumeren is listed as a linebacker, but he can play on either side of the ball. He carried the rock nine times for 20 yards and a touchdown as a running back during the 2020 season. He also came up with seven tackles as a linebacker.

Ben is more than capable of contributing all over the field, especially on special teams. He’ll be a heavily sought after transfer prospect by plenty of lower-tier Power Five programs.

The school that lands a commitment from Ben may also have a solid shot at landing Alex. It’s probably not a coincidence the same week Alex decommitted is the same week Ben entered the transfer portal.


