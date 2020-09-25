Michigan LB “Scared For Everybody” Facing Wolverines In 2020

The Michigan Wolverines might be unsure of what they have in terms of talent at certain positions, but linebacker isn’t one of them.

With the Big Ten season about a month away, Michigan linebacker Cam McGrone recently spoke to the media about how Jim Harbaugh’s defense will look this fall. Let’s just say that he believes the Wolverines have one of the best linebacker corps in the country.

“I feel like we have the best combination of speed and physicality,” McGrone said. “Our linebacking group is so smart – even our young guys, they’re catching along really fast. Really little mental errors throughout all the practices. Just a combination of all those things, I think that’s what’s making us the best in the country.”

McGrone thinks he’ll form a lethal duo with Josh Ross, who only appeared in four games last season because of an injury.

In fact, McGrone is “scared” for any team that has to face Michigan’s defense this season.

“It’s been amazing,” McGrone said, via WolverinesWire. “It’s kind of like being out there with myself sometimes. Sometimes I throw on film, we look like the same. We’re moving the same, taking the same steps, same things. It’s really kinda crazy. Just like Mike (Barrett) – my freshman year, second semester, me and Josh are roommates, just talking about playing together, how fun that would be. And now we finally get that chance. I’m just scared for everybody else, honestly – I’m scared.”

This is bulletin board material from McGrone. However, the rising star should be able to handle the pressure he just put on himself if he can build off the things he did in his sophomore season.

McGrone had 65 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 2019.

Michigan’s defense will get the chance to prove just how dangerous it can be when it opens the season on Oct. 24 against Minnesota.