Michigan Makes Decision On Tunnel Entrance Following Nebraska Game

The Michigan Wolverines held their players on the field until every Nebraska player and staff member made it back into the locker room.

This decision came due to some recent issues with player-on-player conflict in the joint tunnel at The Big House.

Take a look at the postgame scene following Saturday's 34-3 win over the Cornhuskers:

After a 29-7 win over Michigan State earlier this season, two separate fights broke out in the notorious joint tunnel. Eight Spartan players were suspended for jumping Wolverine players on the way to the locker room.

Today's matchup against Nebraska was the first home game for Michigan since this infamous October 29 incident.

In addition to this decision to hold Michigan players on the field, the school also elected to beef up the security between the field and tunnel. There will also be a "more pronounced" gap between home and visiting players at halftime and postgame.

Michigan will welcome No. 21 Illinois at The Big House next weekend.