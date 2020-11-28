There’s 1 Coach Getting Mentioned The Most For Michigan Job

It seems inevitable Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh will part ways at the end of the season, meaning the Wolverines will need a new head coach.

This is turning out to be Harbaugh’s worst season yet with the Wolverines, and Saturday’s result was a perfect example. Previously winless Penn State knocked off Michigan this weekend. To make matters worse, the Nittany Lions didn’t have much trouble doing so.

It’s only a matter of time before Michigan football parts ways with Harbaugh. When that time comes, Wolverines fans have the perfect replacement.

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell is getting plenty of attention on Saturday afternoon. If Michigan fans had their way, he’d be the next head coach for the Wolverines.

“Matt Campbell should be at the top of the Michigan list if Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines part ways,” writes ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi.

Matt Campbell should be at the top of the Michigan list if Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines part ways. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) November 27, 2020

Negandhi isn’t the only fan or analyst calling for Michigan football to hire Campbell.

If Michigan and Harbaugh split, UM needs to throw all that salary at Matt Campbell. — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) November 28, 2020

It's all coming into play: Patricia gets fired, Harbuagh quits or gets fired and heads to the Lions, Matt Campbell quits and heads to Michigan! — Wolverine SZN〽️〽️〽️ (@WolverineSZN1) November 28, 2020

Michigan just do the right thing and hire Matt Campbell. — Purd Hapley (@purd_hapley) November 28, 2020

Not surprising by what @MoveTheSticks just tweeted. Matt Campbell could have a lot of other Power 5 opportunities too. He's done an amazing job in Ames and ISU keeps elevating. https://t.co/FXTTUEpgu6 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 27, 2020

Im calling it now Matt Campbell replacing Jim Harbaugh at Michigan next year — Brandon Minto (@bminto25) November 28, 2020

If Michigan is indeed moving on from Jim Harbaugh and wants Matt Campbell, it’ll have to move quickly. There’s three NFL head coaching positions available at the moment, and many believe Campbell could have a crack at one of them.

Even if there ends up being little interest from the NFL, it’s only a matter of time before a major college football program swoops in and hires the Iowa State head coach.

Michigan football will have plenty of interested suitors if it moves on from Harbaugh. But Campbell and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell are the obvious choices.