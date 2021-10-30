This afternoon’s showdown between Michigan and Michigan State has been very exciting thus far, but both fan bases are losing patience with FOX’s broadcast.

Fans understand that commercials are a staple of every broadcast. However, it seems like FOX is getting a bit too trigger-happy with advertisements this Saturday.

College football fans are so frustrated with this afternoon’s broadcast that several people have complained about it on social media.

“Like two years away from FOX making teams pay to actually run plays in between commercials,” Chris Burke of The Athletic tweeted.

“Fox assumes you are a commercials fan with a side interest in football,” Jane Coaston of The New York Times said.

“Whichever politician that outlaws the TD-commercials-kickoff-commercials tactic will have a seat for life,” RedditCFB tweeted.

“How the hell do you go to commercial without showing a replay first,” Brendan Quinn of The Athletic said. “Jesus, Fox.”

We can’t really blame fans for being upset when FOX goes to commercial in the middle of an important review. On the other hand, networks aren’t just going to stop sneaking in advertisements because of complaints on social media.

As for the game itself, the Wolverines have a commanding lead over the Spartans in the second half.

Michigan and Michigan State fans can catch the final quarter of today’s game on FOX.