Michigan-Michigan State Had Monster TV Ratings On FOX

This past Saturday afternoon featured one of the biggest, and most important, college football games of the 2021 season between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State.

Apparently, the television ratings for the in-state rivalry meeting reflected exactly that.

The Wolverines and the Spartans went right down to the wire in a back-and-forth game in East Lansing. Michigan jumped out to a 16-point lead in the third quarter, but Michigan State managed to strike last with just over five minutes to play on a Kenneth Walker III 23-yard score to come out on top, 37-33.

Not only did the Big Ten game deliver on the field, but it also came through from a ratings standpoint. FOX reported that the contest averaged 9.3 million viewers, making it the most watched college football game of the season so far, according to Michigan State Associate AD Kevin Pauga.

Saturday's @MSU_Football win over Michigan averaged 9.3 million viewers on FOX, making it the most watched college football game of the season. — Kevin Pauga (@KevinPauga) November 2, 2021

That’s quite the accomplishment for the Big Ten schools considering some of the other notable college football games this year.

Walker III took advantage of the large audience to add to his Heisman Trophy resume, by rushing for 197 yards and five touchdowns. The former Wake Forest back has been a workhouse for Michigan State this season and is a major reason why the Spartans are still undefeated.

Michigan fell to 7-1 with the loss and will now have to win out to keep their hopes of a College Football Playoff berth alive. That will be a tough task with Penn State and Ohio State still on the schedule.

With the win, Michigan State now controls its own destiny in the Big Ten East. The Spartans next two games come against Purdue and Maryland and Purdue, so they could easily be 10-0 headed into the final two weeks.

Both Michigan and Michigan State will have a better idea of where they stand nationally on Tuesday evening when the first College Football Playoff rankings are released.