ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Michigan vs. Minnesota

The Big Ten season is underway today. One of the biggest games of the week for the league is still to come, as No. 18 Michigan Wolverines travel to face the No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Michigan is a slight road favorite in the game, even with it being on the road. The line is between three and 3.5 points for the Wolverines, even with Minnesota coming off its best season in a long time. In any event, it is expected to be a tight game, leading to Michigan alum Rich Eisen to mock Tim Tebow for putting the Wolverines on “upset alert” this week.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has this as a coin flip as well. It currently gives the Wolverines a 51.7-percent chance to win, vs. 48.3 for the Golden Gophers at home.

FPI isn’t the only efficiency-based metric at ESPN now. Bill Connelly’s SP+ model has Minnesota as the projected winner, 30-27. Again, the three-point line seems pretty apt.

💰🎉 WEEK 8 SP+ PICKS 🪙📢 * The first "I've gotta take 2 screenshots" week of the season!

* Big games: UNC 39-21 NC St, Ok St 29-24 ISU, Minn 30-27 Mich, Cincy 28-27 SMU

* SP+ is 54% ATS for the season despite a couple of crap weeks (and I feel better about this week, FWIW) pic.twitter.com/SZpbDNwXio — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 21, 2020

The two longtime Big Ten programs haven’t played in a ew years. Michigan won the last matchup in 2017, 33-10. Minnesota’s last win came in 2014.

Michigan leads the all-time series 75-25-3, dating back to 1892.

Today’s big game, which was the host to College GameDay today, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

A win tonight would set the stage nicely for both teams. Michigan could definitely use a good start to the year, as Jim Harbaugh’s record in big games still leave something to be desired.

